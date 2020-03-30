STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian expat in Dubai emerges as unsung hero amid coronavirus lockdown

Murali Shambantham, a delivery man working in Dubai for the past 15 years, said he never thought that he would have to face such unprecedented times.

Published: 30th March 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Food delivery executive

Image of an online food delivery executive used for representational purposes. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian expat in Dubai has emerged as one of the unsung heroes in the time of coronavirus lockdown in the Gulf nation as everyday he hits the road on his bike to do food deliveries to ensure that people don't step out of their houses during the closure.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), of which Dubai is a member, has reported 570 cases of coronavirus and three deaths.

The UAE has extended the nationwide lockdown till April 5. Home deliveries of food items have been exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

Murali Shambantham, a delivery man working in Dubai for the past 15 years, said he never thought that he would have to face such unprecedented times.

However, the 42-year-old, who continued with his regular job amid the lockdown, said he is grateful that he is being able to support a family of four back in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur town, the Khaleej Times reported on Monday.

"Someone needs to do this job. Food is an essential item. How can you deprive someone of food? If we don't step up, how will people who do not have running kitchens in their homes eat?" he asked.

Shambantham, however, is aware of the risk of exposure from people who are seemingly asymptomatic.

ALSO READ: Indian businessman donates JLT property to quarantine coronavirus-affected patients in Dubai

Masks and gloves are his weapons against the deadly viral infection as he hits the road on his two-wheeler to do food deliveries for a Dubai-based Indian restaurant.

"I know it can be contracted through cough droplets or by touching infected surfaces. Therefore, I make sure to wear gloves and mask to protect myself, apart from regularly sanitising hands even after I park my bike.

I also maintain a certain physical distance and lean forward to handover the parcel," Shambantham said.

He said food delivery men cannot constantly keep feeling threatened. They need to be committed to their professions.

"It's not merely about the bills that we have to pay, but we must ensure our customers are fed and keep it going for everyone," Shambantham was quoted as saying by the report.

He underlined that people are also careful while collecting food parcels.

"They touch the bottom of the packet, while I hold the top. Customers also come out of their apartment blocks quickly, without making us wait for long, as at present, we are not allowed to enter the lobby," Shambantham said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UAE lockdown Dubai covid 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak COVID 19
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp