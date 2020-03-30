Three Indians among 35 new coronavirus cases in Singapore

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Three Indians were among the 35 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 879, according to the health ministry.

Two of the Indians -- aged 31 and 22 -- are on long-term passes and were exposed to local sources of infection.

They are residents of S11 Dormitory for foreign workers. The third Indian is a 43-year old man holding a Singapore work pass.

The 35 new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in Singapore to 879.

Of the new cases, nine are imported and had travel history to Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, said the ministry in a press release.

Of the 420 patients in hospitals, most are in stable condition, the health ministry said.

Nineteen cases are critical in intensive care units.

A total of 228 patients who are clinically well but tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the community isolation facility at D'Resort NTUC.

Another 16 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In total, 228 people in Singapore have now fully recovered from COVID-19.

More than 34,000 people have died of coronavirus and 727,080 have been infected globally.