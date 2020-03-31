STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CNN reporter Chris Cuomo, brother of New York governor, has coronavirus

Chris Cuomo said he would keep working from his basement, where he is quarantined away from his family.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, whose brother Andrew is the high-profile governor of New York state, said Tuesday that he has contracted coronavirus -- and will keep broadcasting from self-isolation in his home.

"In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," Cuomo said on Twitter.

"I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath," he added.

ALSO READ: New York governor pleads for help amid 'staggering' death toll crossing 1,200

"I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than the illness!" Cuomo, 49, presents his own weeknight news show on CNN, "Cuomo Prime Time."

He said he would keep working from his basement, where he is quarantined away from his family.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!" The New York governor, who has ribbed his younger brother during interviews, mentioned the family situation during his daily press briefing, calling the CNN reporter his "best friend."

But he could not resist a bit of good-natured teasing, saying: "He's young, in good shape, strong -- not as strong as he thinks, but he'll be fine."

