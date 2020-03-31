STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Food being provided to over 22 lakh migrants, daily wagers, Centre tells SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that there were about 4.14 crore people in the country who have migrated for work according to the last census.

Published: 31st March 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant work

Migrants waiting to get food distributed by SDMC at a school in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Tuesday filed a status report in the Supreme Court on a petition seeking directions to provide basic amenities like food, water and shelter to the migrant workers across the country in the wake to coronavirus lockdown.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and also comprising of Justice L Nageswar Rao continued hearing the petition filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava through video conferencing today.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, filed a detailed status report pertaining to the case and said that food is being provided to over 22 lakh 88 thousand people, including the needy, migrant and daily wage workers.

CJI Bobde asked the Mehta to set up an expert committee within 24 hours to effectively deal with the situation.

ALSO READ: Ensure food, shelter and medical aid for migrants, CJI tells Centre

Mehta told the apex court that there were about 4.14 crore people in the country who have migrated for work according to the last census.

"Now the migration is happening due to corona fears. When the entire country was required to be locked, it was so that people don't mix and can't meet. We are trying to ensure that no migration is permissible," he said.

He said that the migration will be risky for them and for the village populations and added that so far rural India is unaffected by COVID-19. Mehta said that the country has fortunately taken pre-emptive and preventive steps to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.

Mehta said that the information about the new virus came out on January 5, 2020, and added that the Central government started its preparations to deal with it from January 17.

"So far, we have been able to contain the spread of the virus much to our satisfaction. We took necessary and effective steps much ahead of many other countries. We started thermal screening at airports, seaports before cases were detected in India," he told the court. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrants movement coronavirus lockdown COVID 19 Coronavirus India cases status report on migrants
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp