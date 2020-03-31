Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu family test negative for coronavirus

By ANI

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Monday after an adviser and her husband diagnosed with the infection a day earlier. However, he will remain in quarantine.

Netanyahu's family and other close advisers also tested negative for the virus, the prime minister's spokesperson said Monday evening, The Times of Israel reported.

In an address to the nation from self-quarantine shortly before receiving the results of his tests, Netanyahu said he was voluntarily isolating as a "personal example" to Israelis. "The cameraman is six meters away, and I did my own make-up and hair, which is why it looks like this," he said.

Israeli Health Ministry on Monday said that the number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 4,695, a rise of 100 cases since Sunday night.