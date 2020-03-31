STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu family test negative for coronavirus

Israeli Health Ministry on Monday said that the number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 4,695, a rise of 100 cases since Sunday night.

Published: 31st March 2020 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo | AP )

By ANI

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Monday after an adviser and her husband diagnosed with the infection a day earlier. However, he will remain in quarantine.

Netanyahu's family and other close advisers also tested negative for the virus, the prime minister's spokesperson said Monday evening, The Times of Israel reported.

In an address to the nation from self-quarantine shortly before receiving the results of his tests, Netanyahu said he was voluntarily isolating as a "personal example" to Israelis. "The cameraman is six meters away, and I did my own make-up and hair, which is why it looks like this," he said.

Israeli Health Ministry on Monday said that the number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 4,695, a rise of 100 cases since Sunday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Benjamin Netanyahu coronavirus
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp