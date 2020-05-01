STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China doesn't want to see me elected: Trump after hinting at COVID-19 compensation tariffs

Instead, he claimed, China wants to have former vice president Joe Biden elected as the next US president in the November elections.

Published: 01st May 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday alleged that China does not want to see him elected in polls due later this year, mainly because of the billions of dollars he has been taking from them as import tariffs.

Instead, he claimed, China wants to have former vice president Joe Biden elected as the next US president in the November elections.

Biden is the presumptive nominee of the opposition Democratic party.

ALSO READ | US to seek COVID-19 compensation? Trump indicates imposing tariff on China 

"China doesn't want to see me elected and the reason is that we are getting billions and billions of dollars, many billions of dollars a month from China," Trump said, referring to the massive tariffs he has imposed on the import of Chinese products into the US.

"China never gave our country anything. Whether it was Biden in charge of China which was a joke because they ripped off our country for eight years and in all fairness to Biden and (former US President Barack) Obama, this went on long before they got into office," he said.

"I mean, you can go through many administrations until I came along and then we find a trade deal where they are supposed to buy and they have been buying a lot actually. But that now becomes secondary to what took place with the virus. The virus situation is just not acceptable," Trump said.

"I don't want to cast any aspersions; I just will tell you that China would like to see Sleepy Joe Biden. They would take this country for a ride like you've never seen before," Trump said in response to a question.

However, the opposition Democratic party slammed him on his China policy.

"Trump put his political fortunes first and our public health last. He refused to call out China on its coronavirus response and delayed taking action to mitigate the crisis out of fear of upsetting his trade deal that has gone largely unfulfilled.

Now Americans are suffering the consequences," Democratic National Committee deputy War Room director Daniel Wessel said in a statement.

"We'd say Trump is weak on China, but that's an understatement. Trump rolled over in a way that has been catastrophic for our country. He did nothing for months because he put himself and his political fortunes first.

"He refused to push China on its coronavirus response and delayed taking action to mitigate the crisis in an effort to not upset Beijing and secure a limited trade deal that has largely gone unfulfilled," Wessel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump US 2020 elections US Presidential elections China coronavirus covid 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp