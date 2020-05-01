STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Malaysia to reopen most economic, social activities following decline in COVID-19 cases

The country has implemented a movement control order to contain the spread of the outbreak of the virus since March 18.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Friday that a large portion of economic and social activities will reopen following the recent decline of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

However, economic, social and religious activities involved large gatherings and close contact were still not allowed, and all schools will remain closed for the time being, he said in a televised address to the country.

As of Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia totalled at 6,002, among whom 4,171 had been discharged from hospital with the death toll at 102, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of daily new cases has been kept in double-digit in recent days with recovered cases continuing to outpace the new ones.

