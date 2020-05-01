STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin tests positive for Covid-19

In the video call, Mishustin could be heard saying, "I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive."

Published: 01st May 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

In this photo provided by The State Duma, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation, Russian Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin, center, who was nominated to replace Medvedev, speaks during a session at the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

MOSCOW: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mishustin was made the Prime Minister in January this year and he has been actively involved in the country's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Russian TV showed Mishustin telling President Vladimir Putin of his diagnosis, the BBC reported.

In the video call, Mishustin could be heard saying, "I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive."

During the call, Mishustin suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov should take his place, to which Putin agreed. Mishustin will now go into self-isolation, the BBC reported.

The news came on a day when Russia reported 7,099 new cases, taking the country's Covid-19 tally past the 1 lakh mark to 106,498. Russia has reported 1,073 Covid-19 related deaths so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mikhail Mishustin Russia COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp