STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Well deserved haircut: This Thailand stylist offers free trimming to COVID-19 frontline workers

The 43-year-old hairstylist is boosting the morale of frontline medical workers by dispensing free haircuts at Bangkok hospitals.

Published: 01st May 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, photo, Pornsupa Hattayong gives haircuts to a medical worker treating COVID-19 patients at Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.

In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, photo, Pornsupa Hattayong gives haircuts to a medical worker treating COVID-19 patients at Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: Scrubs may be in fashion during the coronavirus crisis, but split ends — never. That's where Pornsupa Hattayong comes in.

The 43-year-old hairstylist is boosting the morale of frontline medical workers by dispensing free haircuts at Bangkok hospitals.

Pornsupa says she was almost embarrassed to offer her service, thinking it was too trivial. But she’s been overwhelmed by the response it drew from desperate, shaggy-haired doctors, nurses and support staff wrapped up in the fight against COVID-19.

Thailand’s hair salons have been closed for more than a month, to help stop the spread of the virus.

On her first hospital visit, Pornsupa had counted on cutting the hair of six health workers, but 30 turned up. On her second visit, 20 customers turned into 50.

“They just kept coming. Some arrived in their medical gowns and asked if they could get a haircut right away as they had to go to work," says Pornsupa.

At that point, she asked her friends to pitch in.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital is the fourth to welcome Pornsupa since she began her free service at the end of March. All of them are designated treatment centers for COVID-19 patients.

On arrival Thursday she quickly set up her makeshift salon and began working her way through a long list of hard-pressed medical staff. The team averages around 50 heads per day.

For this kind of work they would normally charge customers 500 baht ($15.45).

The 20-year veteran hairdresser takes no chances: The full-on protective clothing she dons is impractical but doesn’t seem to cramp her styling. She douses her equipment with an alcohol-based spray between clients.

There is no financial gain for her or the others — in fact, Pornsupa says she is living on her savings. She says she is proud that her skill is making a difference.

“The doctors are so happy to get a haircut. It’s like we lift something off their chest, perhaps not chest but head,” she says. “I think they feel lighter and relaxed. They all want to do something with their hair so it’s easy to clean and ready for work.”

For Dr. Teerapat Jittpoonkuson, it’s the humanity behind the haircut that really counts.

“I don’t feel like this is merely a service I am getting. It feels like more of a kindness given by a group of people to our hospital staff. This is more than just a haircut.”

As of Thursday, Thailand had reported 2,954 positive cases of COVID-19, with 54 deaths. The toll is slowing, prompting the government to announce a gradual easing of lockdown measures — including next week's reopening of hair salons, with a list of safety restrictions to abide by.

Even then, Pornsupa says, she may continue to style and groom medical workers on her days off.

“I have cut hair for 20 years, and I feel so proud. Cutting hair for the rich, for the famous, is nothing compared to these frontline heroes. They are the most important people in the world right now,” she says.

Thailand has so far reported 2,960 cases with 54 deaths and 2,719 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins tracker.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thailand coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak covid frontline workers
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp