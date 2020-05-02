STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Pakistan registers highest single day spike

The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to 417 with 32 dead in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

Published: 02nd May 2020

Pakistani government employees crowd together waiting to receive their salaries ignoring social distancing recommendations to help avoid the spread of coronavirus, outside a bank in Peshawar

Pakistani government employees crowd together waiting to receive their salaries ignoring social distancing recommendations to help avoid the spread of coronavirus, outside a bank in Peshawar. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered its highest single day rise in the coronavirus cases with 1,297 new ones, taking the total numbers to 18,114, officials said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to 417 with 32 dead in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

As many as 4,715 patients have recovered so far, it said. A record number of 1,297 new COVID-19 patients were admitted in a single day on Friday, the ministry said.

As many as 193,859 tests have been conducted so far, and 9,164 in the last 24 hours, they said.

Of the total 18,114 cases, Punjab registered the highest number of 6,733, followed by Sindh at 6,675, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 2,799, Balochistan 1,136, Islamabad 365, Gilgit-Baltistan 340 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 66.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin speedy recovery and good health after he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Wishing PM of Russia Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery and good health. Coronavirus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge," he tweeted.

