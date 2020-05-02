STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special flight to Moscow evacuates 271 Russians stranded in India due to COVID-19 lockdown

Indian PM Modi had on March 24 announced the lockdown, which was later extended twice from April 14 to May 3 and from May 3 to May 17.

Published: 02nd May 2020 05:28 PM

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A special Aeroflot flight with 271 Russian nationals, who were stranded in India due to coronavirus lockdown, departed for Moscow on Saturday.

"Today, a special Aeroflot flight departed from IGI Airport in New Delhi with Russian nationals on board. 271 Russians flew home by a special flight en route Delhi -- Saint-Petersburg -- Moscow with the assistance of the Embassy of Russia in India," read a statement.

Russia has evacuated its citizens stuck in India since the imposition of lockdown. After regular international passenger flights were suspended on March 22, as many as 2,282 people left India with the Embassy's assistance.

Out of 2,282 people, 1,065 of them departed from Delhi and 1,217 from Goa. As many as 3,609 compatriots remain stranded in India and are awaiting further special flights.

India is under lockdown till May 17 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister had on March 24 announced the lockdown, which was later extended twice from April 14 to May 3 and from May 3 to May 17.

Amid the lockdown, all airlines have suspended their domestic and international operations. 

