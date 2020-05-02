STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US tweets support for Taiwan, sparking opposition from China

It said 'Barring #Taiwan from setting foot on UN grounds is an affront not just to the proud Taïwanese people, but to UN principles.'

Published: 02nd May 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

China flag US flag

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The United States tweeted its support for Taiwan's participation in the United Nations Friday, provoking a sharp response from China expressing "strong indignation and firm opposition."

The tweet from the US Mission to the United Nations said the 193-member global organization was founded to serve "all voices, welcome a diversity of views and perspectives and promote human rights.

It said "Barring #Taiwan from setting foot on UN grounds is an affront not just to the proud Taïwanese people, but to UN principles." It was retweeted by US Ambassador Kelly Craft.

The decision by the US administration to suddenly raise the Taiwan issue follows President Donald Tump's criticism of China over the coronavirus pandemic after weeks of elaborate praise of President Xi Jinping's performance in tackling the crisis.

Trump is now blaming China for not acting quickly to inform the world of exactly what was happening and halted US contributions to the World Health Organization, accusing it of parroting Beijing.

China claims sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan and uses its diplomatic clout to stop the island from joining any organizations that require statehood for membership.

Taiwan left the United Nations in 1971 when China joined and is excluded from all of its agencies, including the WHO's assembly where its observer status has been stripped.

At the same time, it has one of the most robust public health systems in the world, and has won praise for its handling of the virus outbreak.

The spokesperson for China's U.N. Mission called the U.S. Mission tweet "a serious violation" of the General Assembly resolution that gave China the U.N. seat, three U.S. -China joint communiques and China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"It gravely interferes with China's internal affairs and deeply hurts the feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese people," said the spokesperon, who was not named.

"There is only one China in the world. The government of the People's Republic China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China."

China's mission accused the United States of hypocrisy for citing the U.N.'s welcome of diverse views while repeatedly using its power to issue visas to block or delay U.N. member states and civil society organizations from attending activities at the United Nations.

China strongly urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle, the three joint communiques between the two countries and the General Assembly resolution and immediately stop backing the Taiwan region, politicizing, and undermining international response to the pandemic.

While the coronavirus is raging across the world, people of all countries are calling for international solidarity in fighting the pandemic, the Chinese spokesperson said.

Political manipulation by the United States on an issue concerning China's core interests will poison the atmosphere for cooperation of member states at a time when unity and solidarity is needed the most.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Taiwan China Coronavirus COVID19 Lockdown
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp