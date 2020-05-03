STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israel begins gradual reopening of schools amid opposition even COVID-19 cases cross 16,000

Students returned to classrooms in other parts of the country, all wearing masks and with measures to maintain a physical distance with their classmates.

Published: 03rd May 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, swab sample

For representational purposes

By IANS

JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday allowed primary and secondary school students to return to their classrooms despite opposition from several municipalities, which refused to open educational centres until coronavirus prevention measures were guaranteed.

Municipalities including Tel Aviv, Beersheva, Haifa and Hadera have asked for more time to prepare schools, reports Efe news.

Students returned to classrooms in other parts of the country, all wearing masks and with measures to maintain a physical distance with their classmates.

The Israeli government approved on Friday a plan to gradually resume education from Sunday, which is a working day in the country.

ALSO READ | Israel's high court to hear petitions against PM Benjamin Netanyahu's rule

This has created some confusion among parents and reluctance in local administrations, with some criticising the decision as hasty.

The Education Ministry allowed students from six to nine years old and from 16 to 18 to return to classrooms.

Pre-schools are due to reopen in a week and the rest of the country's pupils will return to classes from June, according to the plan.

Ultra-Orthodox schools, which have seen the highest number of infections in the country, will only have students aged between 12 and 18 years old allowed to return.

Attendance has not been made compulsory and teachers over 65 years old or with health conditions which put them at a higher risk of the virus will be able to opt out.

The reopening of schools was part of a rapid de-escalation programme recently launched by authorities, the country has already reactivated a lot of its economic activity and has eased restrictions on the movement of the population.

Many shops have reopened and the government is preparing a phased plan to resume more social and economic activity.

There have been more than 16,193 confirmed cases in Israel, of which more than half have recovered.

Officials announced the lowest number of infections on Sunday since March with 41 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 230 people have died from the virus in the country, which has a population of 8.8 million, and 82 patients were being treated on respirators, much lower numbers than in many European countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Israel coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp