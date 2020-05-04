STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US to have coronavirus vaccine by end of year: Donald Trump

He also said that he would urge the reopening of schools and universities in September and acknowledged that he was getting ahead of his own advisors on the prediction for the vaccine.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

US president Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the United States will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year. "We are very confident that we're going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year," Trump said in a Fox News "town hall" show broadcast from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

He also said that he would urge the reopening of schools and universities in September, saying "I want them to go back." The vaccine prediction moves up the timeline that has been discussed as the United States and other countries race to be the first to bring out a way to prevent COVID-19.

Trump insisted he would be happy for another country to beat US researchers to the medicine, saying "if it's another country I'll take my hat off." "I don't care, I just want to get a vaccine that works." Asked about risks during human trials in a research process that is going unusually quickly, Trump said "they're volunteers. They know what they're getting into."

Trump appeared to acknowledge that he was getting ahead of his own advisors on the prediction for the vaccine. "The doctors would say 'well, you shouldn't say that.' I'll say what I think," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Coronavirus COVID19 Coronavirus vaccine Trump vaccine claim US COVID vaccine
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp