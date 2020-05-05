STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: India gives 200,000 HCQ tablets, other medical supplies to Myanmar

Besides the 200,000 antimalarial hydroxychloroquine tablets, the medical supplies include surgical gloves, body bags, minor surgical sets and thermal scanners.

A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

YANGON: India on Tuesday provided 200,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and other medical equipment to Myanmar to aid its fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed over the medical supplies to the officials of the Ministry of Health and Sports at Yangon Airport, the Indian embassy said in a press statement.

Besides the 200,000 antimalarial hydroxychloroquine tablets, the medical supplies include surgical gloves, body bags, minor surgical sets and thermal scanners.

"The government of India stands in solidarity with the people and the government of Myanmar in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The medical supplies are reflective of the united effort needed to combat this disease, it said.

"The contribution is indicative of the traditionally warm and friendly ties between India and Myanmar, and would augment Myanmar's determined efforts to fight the pandemic," it said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, Myanmar has so far reported 161 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths.

