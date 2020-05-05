STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia registers 10,102 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; tally crosses 155,370

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 5,714 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 80,115.

Published: 05th May 2020 04:46 PM

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MOSCOW: Russia has confirmed 10,102 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising the overall tally to 155,370, its country's coronavirus response centre said on Tuesday.

The death toll from the pandemic increased by 95 to 1,451, while 19,865 people have recovered, including 1,770 over the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 5,714 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 80,115.

Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said on Tuesday that 222,510 people were under medical observation as of Monday.

More than 4.4 million lab tests for COVID-19 have been conducted across the country so far, it added.

