STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US service sector shrinks due to COVID-19; first time since Great Recession

The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its service-sector index fell to 41.8 in April, compared with a March reading of 52.5.

Published: 05th May 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

People hold signs protesting Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's executive order that shut down much of the state's economy

People hold signs protesting Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's executive order that shut down much of the state's economy. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The US service sector shrank for the first time in a decade last month as the pandemic forced shutdowns and layoffs nationwide.

The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its service-sector index fell to 41.8 in April, compared with a March reading of 52.5.

Any reading below 50 signals that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is in a contraction.

It was the first time the services index has been in contraction since December 2009 and it was the lowest reading since March of that year with the nation mired in the Great Recession.

In April, all major categories fell sharply with the business activity index dropping to 26, the lowest reading on record.

The new orders index fell to 32.9, and the employment index dropped to 30.

The survey found growth in only two service sector industries last month, public administration, as well as finance and insurance, while 16 industries reported declines.

In the agriculture sector, survey respondents said that the virus had created significant challenges with milk prices plunging 29% in just a few weeks.

"Milk is being dumped on farms because of the loss of markets," the ISM survey found.

The Congressional Budget Office is forecasting that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, will plunge by a record annual rate of 40 percent in the current April-June quarter.

Last week, the ISM also reported that its manufacturing index was in contraction territory with a reading of 41.5 in April.

While the Trump administration is hoping for a big rebound this summer if and when the economy re-opens, many economists believe the recession could drag on until a vaccine is widely available.

"Social distancing measures are being gradually lifted, but it will take time to undo the economic damage," said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

"Significantly weaker demand, supply chain disruptions, and uncertainty over the virus' trajectory will pose considerable headwinds to an economic rebound."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US service sector shrink great recession Coronavirus COVID 19 US coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp