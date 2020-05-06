STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian-origin scientist identifies 4 possible drugs for COVID-19

The study, published in the journal Pathogens, found that all four drugs were effective in inhibit-ing, or blocking, the coronavirus’ RNA proteins from making genomic copies of the novel coronavirus.

Published: 06th May 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US

A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: An Indian-origin researcher in the US and his team have identified four antiviral drugs - including remdesivir that was originally developed to treat Ebola - which may be effective in inhibiting  the replication of the novel coronavirus.

Kamlendra Singh, an associate professor at the University of Missouri in the US, and his colleagues used computer-aided drug design to examine the effectiveness of remdesivir, 5-fluorouracil, ribavirin and favipiravir in treating COVID-19. The study, published in the journal Pathogens, found that all four drugs were effective in inhibit-ing, or blocking, the coronavirus’ RNA proteins from making genomic copies of the novel coronavirus.

“As researchers, we have an obligation to search for possible treatments given that so many people are  dying from this virus,” Singh said.

“These antiviral drugs, if they turn out to be effective, all have some limitations. But in the midst of  a  global pandemic, they are worth taking a deeper look at because based on our research, we have reason to believe that all of  these drugs could potentially be effective in treating the novel coronavirus.”

The researchers at the university in USA noted that SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, like all viruses, can mutate and develop resistance to antiviral drugs. Further testing in a laboratory setting and in patients is needed to better evaluate how the  proposed  treatments interact with the virus’ RNA polymerase, they said.

“Our goal is to help doctors by providing options for possible treatments of COVID-19, and to ultimately contribute in improving the health outcomes of patients suffering from the infectious disease,” Singh added.

“As researchers, we are simply playing our part in the fight against the pandemic.”

