STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US: Police in Utah stunned after pulling over five-year-old driving SUV

In a dashcam video of the incident released by the department, the SUV the boy was driving is seen weaving across the freeway as other vehicles and trucks speed by.

Published: 06th May 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

An officer speaks to a 5-year old boy who was pulled over after driving down the highway in Weber County near Ogden, Utah

An officer speaks to a 5-year old boy who was pulled over after driving down the highway in Weber County near Ogden, Utah. (Photo| Twitter)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: A police officer in the western US state of Utah was stunned after stopping what he thought was an impaired driver on a highway only to find a five-year-old behind the wheel. The Utah Highway Patrol said the boy told the trooper who pulled him over on Monday that he left home following an argument with his mother who had refused to buy him a Lamborghini.

"He decided he'd take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had USD 3," the Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

In a dashcam video of the incident released by the department, the SUV the boy was driving is seen weaving across the freeway as other vehicles and trucks speed by. The car then pulls over to the left side of the highway after trooper Rick Morgan activates his siren.

"As Trp. Morgan approached the driver-side of the vehicle on foot, he noted that it was strange that he could not see the head of the driver from the rear window," the Highway Patrol said in a statement released Tuesday.

Morgan in the video is heard asking the boy for his age. "You're five years old?" he exclaims. "Wow... Where did you learn how to drive a car?"

Police said the boy, who was not identified, had managed to drive about two to three miles (three to five kilometers) from his home before he was stopped and his parents contacted. "The family reported that the boy's older sibling was watching him that morning, the sibling fell asleep and the boy took the keys to the SUV off of a hook in their home. Fortunately, no one was hurt and no property was found damaged during his short outing," the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Utah Highway patrol Utah police Utah underage driving Underage driving Utah Lamborghini demand
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp