STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 lockdown: First batch of 168 Indian students stranded in Bangladesh leaves for home

Taking to Twitter, the Indian mission posted the pictures and videos of the first batch of Indian students at the airport.

Published: 08th May 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

First Batch of Indian Students have arrived at airport for boarding #AirIndia flight home to India.

First Batch of Indian Students have arrived at airport for boarding #AirIndia flight home to India. (Photo | Twitter/@ihcdhaka)

By PTI

DHAKA: The first batch of 168 Indian students, stranded in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions, left for home on Friday on board a special Air India flight, officials said here.

The evacuation flight carrying the students from here will land in Srinagar directly.

More such flights are also being readied by the authorities to facilitate other Indians as part of the Operation Vande Bharat - A homecoming', India's massive repatriation operation to bring home its citizens stranded abroad.

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh launched a dedicated link on its website for the registration for Indians wishing to return to India'.

High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das interacted with the students at the airport as they prepared to complete the formalities to fly back home.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

On the occasion, she posted a video message on Twitter saying as part of the Vande Bharat operation, India's first flight from Bangladesh carrying stranded students is going to Srinagar directly.

It (the flight) is carrying only students. The students are enrolled in medical colleges in the country. We were in constant touch with them and their colleges have also taken good care of them."

She further said that as part of a massive exercise by the Indian government, a total of seven flights will be operated from Dhaka.

The Indian envoy also expressed satisfaction that the students are being flown back home ahead of Eid.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian mission posted the pictures and videos of the first batch of Indian students at the airport.

Today, we are preparing to send home our students stranded in Bangladesh. The 1st Air India flight from Dhaka will take them home to Srinagar on 8/5/20. There are more flights being readied as well.

First Batch of Indian Students have arrived at airport for boarding #AirIndia flight home to India. They are being assisted in completing the formalities by @ihcdhaka, it said.

The Indian High Commission also thanked the college authorities for the support.

"Indian Students going home, thanks to Operation #VandeBharat speak. 

"Thanks college authorities for supporting us all through the lockdown. Now, our students are going home," the Indian mission said in a series of tweets.

Talking to the Indian mission officials, the students thanked the Indian government for the evacuation flight.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangladesh coronavirus Indian students lockdown COVID 19 Air India
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp