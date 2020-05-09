STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan reviews impact of coronavirus on it's economy

Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan would begin easing its nationwide lockdown in a phase-wise manner by allowing various businesses to open up from Saturday, citing the economic crisis due to the shu

Published: 09th May 2020 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | (Photo | AP)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reviewed the impact of the coronavirus on Pakistan's already fragile economy, as the death toll in the country due the pandemic neared 600 with over 26,000 infections.

Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan would begin easing its nationwide lockdown in a phase-wise manner by allowing various businesses to open up from Saturday, citing the economic crisis due to the shutdown.

The prime minister on Friday chaired a meeting to review the economic situation and future outlook of the economy in the wake of COVID-19 situation, according to a statement by his office.

A detailed presentation was made by the Finance Ministry about the overall situation and the performance of various macroeconomic indicators during the past nine months of the current financial year.

Khan was also apprised of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Appreciating the performance of various economic indicators during the past nine months of the current financial year, the prime minister appreciated the efforts of the Finance Ministry to ensure financial discipline and provision of relief during COVID-19 situation," according to the statement.

He emphasized that greater attention should be paid to supporting small and medium sector enterprises and the agriculture sector enabling them to create greater job opportunities for the people.

He said that all efforts should be made to provide maximum possible relief to the people.

The meeting reviewed the progress and impact of the economic stimulus package, amounting to Rs.1.25 trillion (25,0000 crore), to provide relief to the poor and vulnerable segments of society and to support various sectors of the economy that have adversely been hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through a series of tweets said that till April 30, various banks sanctioned more than Rs 23 billion to 209 companies which will protect the jobs of around 220,000 employees.

The Ministry of National Health Service reported five more deaths on Friday, taking the country's toll to 599.

Punjab reported 10,033 cases, Sindh 9,691, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 3,956, Balochistan 1,725, Islamabad 558, Gilgit-Baltistan 394 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 78 patients.

More than 2,57,000 tests have been conducted so far, including 11,993 in the last 24 hours.

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah told the media in Karachi that his province will start easing lockdown from Monday.

Sindh government was the first to announce lockdown in March but the province is still battling the spread of the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19 Imran Khan Pakistan economy
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp