STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK plans 14-day compulsory quarantine for all airport arrivals

The new restriction is expected to take effect at the end of this month.

Published: 09th May 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Passngers wearing a facemask arrive at the Eurostar terminal at St Pancras station in London. (Photo | AFP)

Passngers wearing a facemask arrive at the Eurostar terminal at St Pancras station in London. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK is planning to bring in compulsory 14-day quarantine for all travellers arriving in the country from any part of the world, except the Republic of Ireland, as part of measures to track the spread of coronavirus, according to UK media reports.

The new restriction, which means travellers including Britons arriving in the UK would have to self-isolate at a private residence and fined up to 1,000 pounds or deported for flouting the rules, is expected to take effect at the end of this month.

According to The Times', the quarantine will form part of the announcements when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a televised address to the nation on Sunday in relation to the COVID-19 lockdown.

He has vowed to move with maximum caution as he reopens the economy by lifting some of the social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders next week, enabling people to exercise more than once a day and visit garden centres.

These measures will help protect the British public and reduce the transmission of the virus as we move into the next phase of our response, the newspaper quoted a government source as saying.

Industry body Airlines UK has warned that the quarantine policy needed "a credible exit plan" and should be reviewed weekly.

"We need to see the details of what they are proposing," said Airlines UK, which represents British Airways, EasyJet and other UK-based airlines, in a statement.

UK Aviation Minister Kelly Tolhurst is expected to clarify the policy to airline and airport representatives in a conference call this weekend.

Karen Dee from the Airport Operators Association, which represents most UK airports, said the measure should be applied "on a selective basis following the science" and "the economic impact on key sectors should be mitigated".

The British government has faced some criticism for allowing commercial flights into Britain without requiring passengers to be quarantined or face temperature checks.

Last month, it was revealed that about 15,000 were arriving each day.

Ministers have said that making such a move earlier would not have made a difference because of the prevalence of the virus in the country.

They believe a tougher approach at airports is required only now as the R' rate of transmission of the deadly virus has fallen in recent weeks.

Among some of the other steps being discussed within government, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will encourage the British public to continue to work from home if they can, while those who need to travel will be encouraged to walk or cycle to avoid crowding on public transport.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
quarantine airport
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp