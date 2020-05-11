STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

 Four bombs go off in Kabul; four including minor civilians injured

The roadside bombs were spaced within 10-20 meters (yards) of one another and no one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Published: 11th May 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blasts, Kabul blast

Representational image (Photo| IANS)

By Associated Press

KABUL: Four bombs, one placed under a garbage bin and the other three by the roadside, went off in northern Kabul on Monday, wounding four civilians, including a child, Afghan officials said. The roadside bombs were spaced within 10-20 meters (yards) of one another, said Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz.

The wounded child is a 12-year-old girl, he said and added that the police are searching the area where the bombs struck. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombings and their targets remained unknown.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul and its surroundings and both frequently target the military and civilians. Kabul has witnessed several low-scale attacks over the past seven days, including explosions from two hand grenades on Sunday night in the western part of Kabul.

There were no casualties in that attack, according to Tariq Arian, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry. Last Thursday, a rocket targeted a power station and two roadside bombs went off in different areas of Kabul, also causing no casualties.

No one has claimed responsibility for those attacks. Meanwhile, an exchange of prisoners between the Afghan government and the Taliban has continued under a deal signed in February between the US and the Taliban.

The deal stipulates that the government free 5,000 Taliban prisoners while the insurgents are to release 1,000 captives, an exchange that is expected to lead to intra-Afghan negotiations. The exchange has come in stages and so far, and the government in Kabul says it has freed 1,000 Taliban prisoners.

The insurgents have confirmed the release of 300 Taliban members. For their part, the Taliban say they have freed 225 of their captives, including Afghan defense and security personnel members  a release not confirmed by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kabul bombing Kabul bombs Kabul blasts Kabul Police
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp