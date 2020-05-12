Coronavirus-positive Indian dies of heart attack in Singapore 

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old Indian national in Singapore, who tested positive for the coronavirus, died after suffering a cardiac arrest, the health ministry said.

The man died on May 9 and his COVID-19 test report came on May 10, it said on Monday.

The cause of the man's death was ruptured myocardial infarction due to coronary thrombosis, it said.

The ministry said COVID-19 fatalities in Singapore include only those cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death to the viral infection.

"This is consistent with international practice for classifying deaths. In 2018, 86 male foreign workers aged 25 to 59 passed away due to heart disease in Singapore," the Channel News Asia quoted the ministry as saying.

Meanwhile, a 68-year-old Singaporean man died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Monday.

The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection on April 5 and had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, the ministry said.

Twenty-one people have died so far in the country from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

On Monday, Singapore reported 486 new COVID-19 cases, 481 of which were foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the national total to 23,787.

The number of positive cases was lower on Monday due to fewer tests being processed, as one of the laboratories was recalibrating its apparatus for one of the test kits, the ministry said in its daily update.

On Sunday, the Ministry reported an "apparatus calibration issue" for one of the test kits at a laboratory which resulted in 33 "false positives".

"Subsequent retesting at the National Public Health Laboratory confirmed that these were negative cases. The laboratory has stopped all tests and is working to resolve the calibration issue," it said.