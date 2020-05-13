STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Nepal

The earthquake struck at 11.53 pm on Tuesday with its epicenter located in Dolakha district, 180 kilometres east of Kathmandu, according to National Seismological Centre.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A moderate earthquake of 5.3-magnitude rocked central Nepal late last night, sending panic-stricken people out of their homes and bringing back awful memories of the devastating quake of 2015 that killed over 9,000 people in the Himalayan nation.

Throngs of panic-stricken residents spilled into the streets in the night, bringing back painful memories of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake for many people.

No damage to property or loss of life has been reported.

The earthquake was also felt in the capital Kathmandu and the surrounding districts.

This tremor was an aftershock of the 2015 earthquake.

An earthquake measuring 7.8 hit Nepal's Gorkha district on April 25, 2015, killing over 9,000 people and damaging around 5,00,000 buildings.

