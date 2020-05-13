STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Merkel urges virus vigilance as Germany loosens border checks

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the aim is to restore free travel across Germany's borders on June 15.

Published: 13th May 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to be “courageous and vigilant” Wednesday as the country emerges from its shutdown, calling on them to avoid a relapse into tougher restrictions even as officials set out plans to relax border controls.

Germany started loosening coronavirus restrictions on April 20, about a month after they were introduced. The easing has gathered pace in the past week, with the country's 16 state governments — which are responsible for imposing and loosening lockdowns — gradually opening restaurants, schools, gyms and other facilities. Social distancing rules remain in place.

Some German regions have been less patient than others, and Merkel has consistently advocated caution. On Wednesday, she said she sees “an obligation not to endanger what we have achieved.”

“It would be depressing if, because we want too much too quickly, we had to return to restrictions that we all want to leave behind,” Merkel said in a question-and-answer session in parliament. “So let us be courageous and vigilant — let us reopen public and economic life and always keep in sight the development of the pandemic."

Merkel fended off criticism of the coronavirus shutdown and its economic fallout from the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which asked her if she could rule out tax increases to cover its costs.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

“As of today, no increases in levies or taxes are planned,” she said. Merkel also rejected left-wing calls for a wealth tax.

Germany, which has seen a larger number of infections but a lower death rate than many other countries, has seen a significant drop in new COVID-19 infections in recent weeks. It has tallied over 173,000 infections and 7,756 deaths.

Still, at least 260 workers at Westfleisch’s slaughterhouse in northwestern Germany have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Earlier Wednesday, Merkel's government set out plans to loosen the border controls that Germany introduced in mid-March.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said checks on the border with Luxembourg will be dropped on Saturday. Germany also is prepared to end checks on the Danish border but Copenhagen is still consulting with other neighbors.On Germany's borders with France, Switzerland and Austria, all border crossings will be opened, rather than selected ones at present, and authorities will switch to spot rather than systematic checks.

Seehofer said the aim is to restore free travel across Germany's borders on June 15, “but that assumes that we remain energetic in fighting infections.” He said checks could be stepped back up if infections increase in neighboring countries, particularly near the border.

Seehofer also recommended that state governments drop a requirement for people arriving from other countries in Europe to self-quarantine for 14 days — but said people arriving from other nations, such as the United States and Russia, should still have to do so.

That rule, introduced last month, applies to all people arriving in Germany except those who were on very short trips, commuting to their jobs, transporting goods or in some other essential functions. It already has been suspended in one state, Lower Saxony, by a regional court.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Germany Angela Merkel lockdown opens Bundesliga
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp