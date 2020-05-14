Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi tests COVID-19 positive

By IANS

QUETTA: Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi on Thursday confirmed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus which has so far infected a total of 35,791 people in Pakistan and killed 770 others.

"I'm grateful to all friends, well-wishers & supporters who prayed for my early recovery after my COVID-19 test came +ve. I'm in self-quarantine as per doctors guidelines," he said in a tweet.

The Minister added that he was "asymptomatic and recovering". Buledi is the first minister from Balochistan to test positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had also tested positive for the deadly disease and since recovered. He was also asymptomatic.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mohammad Mazari, Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi and Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Local Government Kamran Bangash had also tested positive.