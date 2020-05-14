STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Five per cent of Spain's population contracted COVID-19: Health Ministry 

Health Minister Salvador Illa added that this would indicate that more than two million people had contracted the disease.

Published: 14th May 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Emergency workers wearing full protective suits transport a patient to an ambulance at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID:  Approximately five per cent of the Spanish population has developed antibodies for COVID-19, according to preliminary findings of a large-scale study conducted by the country's Ministry of Health that were announced on Wednesday.

The first results of the study, which involved the testing of roughly 60,000 people across the entire country from late April, was conducted to ascertain the full scale of the outbreak in the European country.

Marina Pollan, director of Spain's National Center for Epidemiology at the Carlos III Health Institute, which is leading the study, confirmed that antibody prevalence among the sample was five per cent and, as a result, no level of herd immunity has been reached.

Health Minister Salvador Illa added that this would indicate that more than two million people had contracted the disease.

"The study shows that five per cent of the Spanish population had contact with the virus, a little over two million people," the health minister said at a press conference.

According to the study, more than 10 per cent of people in the cities of Madrid, Segovia, Cuenca, Soria, and Albacete have antibodies against the disease. In some regions of the country, less than one per cent of people tested have antibodies.

In total, 14.7 per cent of those who displayed more than five symptoms of COVID-19 and 43 per cent of those who complained of a loss of smell have antibodies, the study found. Antibodies were found in 2.5 per cent of asymptomatic participants.

Spain has become one of the epicentres of the global COVID-19 outbreak. According to data released by national health authorities, Spain has confirmed the fourth-highest number of cases, 228,691 in total, of any country in the world.

On Wednesday, a total of 439 new cases were reported by PCR tests over the past 24 hours by the Ministry of Health, a slight increase from the 426 new positive tests reported the day before. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Spain
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp