STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Processing steps to ensure review of Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says Pakistan

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

Published: 14th May 2020 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo | YouTube screen grab)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Thursday that it was processing steps to ensure the review of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the wake of the verdict by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July last year that Pakistan must undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

Jadhav, the 49-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017.

Weeks later, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

"Pakistan has granted India consular access to Commander Jadhav and is processing measures for effective review and reconsideration as per the guidelines provided by ICJ in its Judgment, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at the weekly briefing when asked to comment on a recent statement by Harish Salve, the Indian counsel in the Jadhav case at the ICJ.

Farooqui said that on humanitarian grounds, Pakistan even arranged meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife.

Being a responsible state, Pakistan abides by all its international obligations and will continue doing so, she said.

"We were hoping that through back channel, we may be able to persuade Pakistan to let him go. If they want to say on humanitarian ground or whatever, we want him back. 

"We said let him go. Because it has become a big ego problem in Pakistan. So, we were hoping that they will let him go. They haven't," Salve said on May 3.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Talking about the recent statement of the Indian army chief that he asked the government to adopt a "whole-of-government approach" in decisively confronting the strategic uncertainties, Farooqui said, "irresponsible rhetoric were motivated by an exaggerated view of its own capacities and hegemonic designs."

On India's reaction to Pakistan's Supreme Court ruling regarding elections in Gilgit Baltistan, she said a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Foreign Office to convey "our strong rejection of India's baseless and fallacious contentions."

To a question about alleged violation of the Indus Water Treaty by India, she said, "our concerns on this score are well known and Pakistan unambiguously raised its concerns with India via the mechanisms provided within the Treaty and will continue to pursue a resolution of these issues through all possible avenues."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kulbhushan Jadhav Pakistan ICJ Kulbhushan Jadhav case review
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp