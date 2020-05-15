STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Half of Brits repatriated globally are from India

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, the UK government has helped 1.3 million Britons from around the world return on flights.

Published: 15th May 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, Plane

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

LONDON: India has had the largest chunk of repatriations of Britons stranded overseas in the coronavirus lockdown, with nearly half of those brought home on 64 special flights coming from Indian cities.

The UK government said that more than 16,500 travellers have now returned to the UK over the past 38 days as part of a "huge logistical operation" to return stranded British nationals from 32 locations across the length and breadth of India.

"The last currently scheduled charter flight left for London Heathrow from Amritsar today with over 300 passengers on board," Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said on Friday.

"This unprecedented repatriation effort would not have been possible without the excellent support of the Indian government.

Continued cooperation between our nations will be essential in the fight against this pandemic," she said.

The British High Commission in New Delhi described the repatriation process as a large and complex operation, with over 500 members of staff in India working around the clock to ensure flights operated smoothly and passengers could reach airports.

The strict lockdown in place across India meant it was vital to work hand-in-hand with the government of India and local authorities to transport passengers over large distances, the mission said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"One British national stranded in a remote village in Manipur had to travel more than 2,700 km for their flight home from New Delhi," it added.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, the UK government has helped 1.3 million Britons from around the world return on commercial flights and organised special charter flights from 27 different countries and territories.

The British High Commission said that while there were no further planned UK government charter flights from India, the situation will be kept under review.

The flights were organised mainly for British nationals and where possible, seats were also allocated to vulnerable non-British UK residents with Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) and to other foreign nationals needing to get to the UK.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India United Kingdom COVID 19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp