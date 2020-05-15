STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

London Mayor plans car-free zones in COVID-19 transformation

London Mayor reached an agreement with the UK government on a coronavirus rescue package of 1.6 billion pounds to keep the network up and running.

Published: 15th May 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

A tester, wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, gestures to a driver at a drive through coronavirus testing site at IKEA in Wembley, north London

A tester, wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus, gestures to a driver at a drive through coronavirus testing site at IKEA in Wembley, north London. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, on Friday announced plans to transform parts of central London into one of the largest car-free zones in any capital city in the world.

The mayor said the strategy, alongside Transport for London (TfL), is necessary to enable safe social distancing on public transport in the UK capital as the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are eased, and called on Londoners to walk and cycle more to improve the city's air quality.

"Covid-19 poses the biggest challenge to London's public transport network in TfL's history. It will take a monumental effort from all Londoners to maintain safe social distancing on public transport as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased," said Khan.

"We will need many more Londoners to walk and cycle to make this work. That's why these plans will transform parts of central London to create one of the largest car-free areas in any capital city in the world," he said.

He urged Londoners to not to use public transport unless it is absolutely "unavoidable" and must be a "last resort", calling on people to continue to work from home where possible.

"It will mean a fundamental reimagining how we live our lives in this city. And this transformation will not be smooth. But I promise to be as clear and upfront with Londoners as possible about what we are doing, why and exactly what we need from you in order to keep us safe," he said.

The changes include a hike in Congestion Charge, both in terms of price and the timings.

The charge will temporarily rise to 15 pounds and be imposed between 7am to 10pm, seven days a week, from June 22.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The aim is to encourage Londoners not to make unnecessary car journeys, and is expected to reduce journeys within the Congestion Charge zone by a third.

The proposals are intended to create more space for social distancing when walking and cycling, ensuring that the people who have no choice but to return to work in central London can do so as safely as possible.

Some streets will be converted to walking and cycling only, with others restricted to all traffic apart from buses, as part of the Mayor's latest so-called "Streetspace" measures.

Busy traffic hubs such as Waterloo Bridge and London Bridge may be restricted to people walking, cycling and buses only, with pavements widened to enable people to safely travel between busy railway stations and their workplaces.

TfL said it is looking into providing Zero Emission Capable taxis with access to both these bridges, and other areas where traffic is restricted.

Gareth Powell, TfL's Managing Director for Surface Transport, said: "Throughout this extremely difficult time, Londoners have followed government guidance not to travel and we have seen an unprecedented drop in traffic levels.

This brought with it a dramatic fall in pollution.

"In the last few weeks, the capital has become a greener, cleaner place and we are determined to keep it this way. To prevent the city clogging up, and to support the greater levels of walking and cycling that will be vital to London's re-start, we are reinstating road user charging schemes and making walking and cycling easier and safer than ever before."

The changes come in as the London Mayor, in charge of the capital's transport, reached an agreement with the UK government on a coronavirus rescue package of 1.6 billion pounds to keep the network up and running through the crisis.

He said that it was not the deal he had wanted as it means some fare increases for Londoners are now inevitable.

"The government is, in effect, making ordinary Londoners pay the cost for doing the right thing on Covid-19.

They want fares to go up next January  ending the four years fares freeze I delivered after the last election," said Khan, who was to face re-election earlier this month but the mayoral poll has been postponed to May 2021 due to the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
London car free zones lockdown coroanvirus COVID 19 cases social distancing
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp