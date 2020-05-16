STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan's coronavirus cases touches 38,799 with 834 deaths: Health Ministry

While the infections were spreading in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that addressing the financial problems of the poor were as important as containing the virus.

Published: 16th May 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

People pray ahead of Iftar at a food distribution point during the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown in Pakistan

People pray ahead of Iftar at a food distribution point during the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown in Pakistan. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday said it has reported 1,581 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total infections in the country to 38,799 with 834 deaths, the health ministry said.

In its latest update, the Ministry of National Health Services said that overall 14,201 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 14,916 in Sindh, 5,678 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 2,457 in Balochistan, 518 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 921 in Islamabad and 108 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"A total of 10,880 patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus while the death toll stands at 834 with 31 new deaths reported during the last 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Pakistan to resume domestic flights from May 16 even as cases near 39,000

The total tests conducted so far were 359,264, including 14,878 test done in the last 24 hours.

While the infections were spreading in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that addressing the financial problems of the poor were as important as containing the virus.

Khan has been pushing the provinces to further relax the restrictions.

Earlier this week, Pakistan said it was gearing up to resume train services and allow public transport vehicles to operate under strict procedures to prevent any further increase in the coronavirus infections in the country.

ALSO READ | Pakistan's anti-graft body approves filing of two more corruption cases against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif

Meanwhile, a report by a team of public health specialists associated with the Institute of Public Health at Jinnah Sindh Medical University pointed out that Pakistan missed two critical opportunities that could have placed the country at a better position in its fight against coronavirus.

Titled "Easing Lockdown in Pakistan: Inevitable but Potentially Catastrophic", the report looks into the country's response to COVID-19 and its implications in coming weeks and compares it with what has happened in other countries, particularly those which have successfully dealt with the situation, the Dawn newspaper reported.

It pointed out that official indecisiveness led to a delayed and ineffective lockdown with constant increase in cases and the government failed to utilise the period of two-month lockdown for building a policy framework on how to return to normalcy.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp