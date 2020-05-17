STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

As many as 5 lakh people could be left jobless in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19: Ex-PM Wickremesinghe

Criticising the government's decision to impose a blanket ban on imports to stabilise the country's economy, he said that Sri Lanka is facing a negative economic growth.

Published: 17th May 2020 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Ex-Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said that as many as 500,000 people could be left unemployed in the country due to the COVID-19 economic crisis, urging the government to come up with a credible stimulus package to help the island nation's economy ravaged by the pandemic.

Criticising the government's decision to impose a blanket ban on imports to stabilise the country's economy, he said that Sri Lanka is facing a negative economic growth and the government needs to allow the market to operate in order to increase the revenue.

He said that with the uncertain future, as many as 500,000 people could be facing job losses in the country.

"The increase in unemployment will affect all sections of society," he said.

Terming the government's response to the COVID-19 economic crisis as inadequate, he said that 50 billion rupees (USD 26 million) set aside by the government as economic stimulus was only 2 per cent of the GDP as compared to other countries.

He urged the government to present to the country a credible economic package.

He also criticised the government for printing money to the value of rupees 200 billion (USD 2.6 billion).

To ensure financial stability of the country, the Cabinet last month approved a proposal made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to enter into an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a currency swap worth USD 400 million to boost the country's foreign reserves.

Meanwhile, the ministry of defense on Sunday said that security forces and police personnel are not required to donate their salaries to help the government face the COVID-19 economic crisis.

The government had earlier this month appealed to the state sector employees to donate their salaries for the month of May in full or in part to the government.

The defense ministry said that security forces personnel are exempted from this requirement.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, Sri Lanka has so far reported 960 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranil Wickremesinghe Sri Lanka jobs Sri Lanka employment coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • nimesh
    He is the biggest joker in Sri Lankan politics
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp