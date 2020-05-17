STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

In a statement, the Punjab Police's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said they launched an intelligence-based operation along with the local intelligence agencies.

Published: 17th May 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

IS flag, Islamic state flag

ISIS flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Four ISIS terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said on Sunday.

The militants were tasked by the Daish's (ISIS) top leadership to attack places of worship for minority Shias in Bahawalpur, which is around 400 km from provincial capital Lahore, to start sectarian conflict in the country, officials said.

In a statement, the Punjab Police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said they launched an intelligence-based operation along with the local intelligence agencies.

"A big and deadly terrorism plan has been defeated. Four terrorists belonging to the Daish were killed in the operation," the CTD said.

According to intelligence inputs, seven ISIS terrorists were hiding in Zakhira Jungle near Azam Chowk Bahawalpur.

They were armed with explosives and heavy weaponry.

"On this information, the CTD Multan team, in collaboration with intelligence agencies, raided the hideout late on Saturday night and demanded the terrorists surrender. Instead, they started indiscriminate firing," the CTD said.

The killed terrorists were identified as Aman Ullah, Abdul Jabar, Rehman Ali and Aleem.

Three of their accomplices escaped in the dark.

Eleven hand grenades, three rifles, one pistol and ammunition have been recovered from the crime scene.

Search is on for the escaped terrorists, while a bomb disposal unit has been called to inspect the area, the CTD said.

According initial reports, the department said, "The four were very dangerous terrorists who started with banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) but later joined Daish. They came from south Punjab to start sectarian terrorism on the directives of the Daish leadership."

On Tuesday last, the CTD had arrested two ISIS terrorists who were planning to attack a 'sensitive' installation in Bahawalnagar in Punjab, around 400 kms from Lahore.

The Pakistani government denies presence of the ISIS on its soil but often security agencies nab terrorists affiliated to this banned militant group.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISIS member killed Pakistan Punjab
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp