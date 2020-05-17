STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK government refuses Dawood Ibrahim aide Hanif Tiger's extradition to India

Top sources in the Home Office revealed that Tiger's extradition was refused by then Home Secretary Sajid Javid, a British politician of Pakistan origin.

Published: 17th May 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Dawood Ibrahim aide Hanif Tiger

Dawood Ibrahim aide Hanif Tiger. (Photo| IANS handover)

By IANS

LONDON:Britain has reportedly refused India's request to extradite Tiger Hanif, a close aide of India's most-wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, accused in two cases of bomb blasts in Gujarat.

Top sources in the Home Office revealed that Tiger's extradition was refused by then Home Secretary Sajid Javid, a British politician of Pakistan origin. Even as Tiger gets relief, Dawood's another close lieutenant Jabir Motiwala, accused of drug financing, is still lodged in British jail and continues to face extradition charges.

While India might request British authorities to find a way to reassess Tiger Hanif's extradition, the refusal by Sajid Javid ostensibly helped the defence lawyers to get Tiger's case discharged by the court. Tiger Hanif, known as Hanif Mohammed Umerji Patel, was arrested in the UK by the Metropolitan police in February 2010, on a tip-off from Indian agencies.

Also linked with Iqbal Mirchi, Tiger was accused in two cases of terror attacks in Gujarat in 1993. Tiger had conspired to launch a grenade attack in a crowded Surat market in which an eight-year-old girl was killed and several people injured.

In another attack, in a bid to avenge the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, Tiger Hanif was accused of hatching a conspiracy to execute a bomb explosion at the Surat Railway station, injuring over a dozen persons.

The 59-year-old Hanif was traced to a grocery store in Bolton, Greater Manchester, and arrested by the Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant from Indian authorities in 2010. Tiger lost his appeal in the UK High Court in April 2013, following which the case was handed over to the UK Home Secretary.

However, after years of pondering over the files, the UK Home Secretary in 2018-19, Sajiv Javid, reportedly refused extradition of Tiger Hanif. Sajid Javid, son of a Pakistani bus driver who migrated to England, has a strong following in British Pakistani community.

Sources said that Tiger Hanif has been close to Dawood Ibrahim and has been working for D-company, known for its underworld activities.

During his stay in Britain, Hanif had also come in contact with late Iqbal Mirchi, another Dawood aide known for narcotics smuggling in Europe. Mirchi was also wanted by the Indian police but his extradition request was rejected by British courts.

Sources said that Tiger's lawyers have pleaded with the courts and Home office that in case Tiger is extradited he would be subject to torture in Indian jails. Another Dawood aide and alleged financier of D-company Jabir Motiwala is also lodged in British jails facing extradition to the United States of America in case of drug financing.

Motiwala is presently on remand at the crowded Wandsworth prison allegedly affected by a coronavirus outbreak. Lawyers of several inmates at this prison have asked the government to release the inmates to save them from the deadly coronavirus.

Jabir Motiwala was arrested in London in August 2018 during a raid at Hilton Hotel on Edgware Road. However, like Tiger, Jabir Motiwala's lawyers have denied all charges against him and said he has never been associated with Dawood Ibrahim.

On the other hand, US authorities have presented strong legal evidence and several video tapes in the courts to prove that Motiwala was deeply involved in drug trafficking activities and finance operations of the D-company, run from Dawood's hideout in Karachi.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiger Hanif Tiger Hanif extradition UK Dawood aide Dawood aide extradition Dawood Ibrahim Hanif Mohammed Umerji Patel
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp