COVID-19: Greece reopens major ancient sites, high schools, shopping malls amid easing restrictions

Public compliance with strict lockdown measures helped keep the COVID-19 death toll to 166 while the total number of confirmed cases stood at 2,834 on Sunday.

Published: 18th May 2020 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

People wear face masks to protect against coronavirus inside a mall during its reopening in Athens

People wear face masks to protect against coronavirus inside a mall during its reopening in Athens. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: Greece reopened the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites on Monday, along with high schools, shopping malls and mainland travel in the latest round of easing pandemic restrictions imposed in late March.

Paving stickers were used as markers to keep visitors apart outside the Acropolis, while students were placed on rotation with online teaching to keep classes below 50 per cent capacity. Public compliance with strict lockdown measures helped keep the COVID-19 death toll to 166 while the total number of confirmed cases stood at 2,834 on Sunday.

But authorities are keen to reopen the vital tourism sector, following a warning by the EU Commission that Greece is likely to suffer the worst recession in the bloc this year. Public beaches reopened over the weekend amid heatwave temperatures, with strict distancing rules imposed by the government, but crowding did occur on buses from Athens to the nearby coast.

Travel to the Greek islands remains broadly restricted.

Comments

