STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US 2020 Presidential elections: 2016 repeat? Trump revives Hilary Clinton playbook to battle Joe Biden

Trump and his advisers have started their fog machine again, amplified by conservative media as it was during the Russia probe and the impeachment investigation.

Published: 18th May 2020 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Accusations of a "deep state" conspiracy. Allegations of personal and family corruption. Painting an opponent as a Washington insider not to be trusted.

It's 2016 again. Or at least that's President Donald Trump's hope.

Trump and his allies are dusting off the playbook that helped defeat Hillary Clinton, reviving it in recent days as they try to frame 2020 as an election between a dishonest establishment politician and a political outsider being targeted for taking on the system.

This time, however, the so-called outsider is the sitting president of the US.

Eager to distract from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 89,000 Americans and crippled the economy, Trump and his advisers have started their fog machine again, amplified by conservative media as it was during the Russia probe and the impeachment investigation.

Their latest target: the president's likely general election foe, Joe Biden, in an urgent effort to drive up his negative approval ratings less than six months before the election.

The strategy already centred on playing up allegations that Biden's son, Hunter, profited off the vice presidency.

Trump recently added Biden's ties to China, the country the White House now squarely blames for the spread of COVID-19.

And it kicked into overdrive last week when Trump seized upon revelations that Biden was informed of the investigation of ties between Russia and Michael Flynn, a senior Trump official, as evidence of a plot to undermine a presidency before it began.

Flynn's so-called unmasking, a common request by a government official for an intelligence agency to identify someone in contact with a foreigner under surveillance, became the centrepiece of unprecedented attacks by Trump on his predecessor.

Trump said, without evidence, that Barack Obama - and, by extension, his vice president - had perpetrated the "greatest political scam, hoax in the history of our country."

The Biden campaign quickly pushed back, denying wrongdoing and noting the routine practice of unmasking to help officials understand intelligence.

They're painting Trump's reaction as a tired play that will have little effect on voters who've watched three years of a scattershot presidency now struggling to handle the pandemic.

"We have a president who doesn't want to talk about the central issue in this campaign right now," said Mike Donilon, one of Biden's longest-serving advisers.

"This isn't new. It's not like Trump started attacking the vice president today or yesterday. He's been at him all year long."

Trump's ability to distract, deflect and dominate headlines remains peerless among politicians.

Four years ago, among his countless broadsides against Clinton, were accusations that her use of a private email server as secretary of state endangered national security and charges that she used her government connections to enrich her family through the nonprofit Clinton Foundation.

For many voters, the insinuations worked, underscoring existing doubts about the integrity of a woman who'd been in the public eye for decades and, along with her husband, the former president, had struggled at times with being viewed as trustworthy.

Polls suggest an uphill climb for a reprisal against Biden.

Fewer voters dislike Biden than they did Clinton.

And in 2016, voters who had negative views of both candidates overwhelmingly broke for Trump; for now, they favor Biden.

There are other inherent limitations to Trump's effort to repeat his 2016 strategy.

The FBI did investigate Clinton's use of the email server and, while it did not bring charges, the fallout was politically damaging.

But while the optics of the younger Biden's lucrative work in China and with a Ukrainian gas company have frustrated some Democrats, no one has charged either father or son with any wrongdoing.

And it was Trump's push for Ukraine to find politically damaging dirt on the Bidens that led to the president's impeachment.

But the storyline won't go away.

Trump's allies in the Senate will hold hearings into the younger Biden's work overseas to portray the former vice president as a longtime Washington insider whose family benefited from his stature.

"From his involvement in the unmasking of General Flynn to his son Hunter Biden repeatedly landing lucrative foreign business deals while his father was vice president, Joe Biden embodies the D.C. swamp," said Trump campaign spokeswoman Sarah Matthews.

Trump's attempts to turn the routine into the sinister has also fueled his latest effort to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's report, which identified substantial contacts between Trump associates and Russia but did not accuse him of a crime or allege a criminal conspiracy between his campaign and the Kremlin.

Now the plan is to link the Democratic standard-bearer to the probe.

Biden allies display something approaching amusement as they tick through the attacks Trump has leveled against the former vice president, including calling him "Sleepy Joe."

The campaign is responding with a two-fold approach: detailed defenses of Biden on the merits and then arguing the attacks demonstrate Trump's own weaknesses.

They point to the Trump family's ongoing business entanglements across the world while his daughter and son-in-law work in the White House to his weeks spent complimenting Chinese President Xi Jingping before blaming Beijing for the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trump US 2020 elections US presidential elections Hilary Clinton
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Crookbiden
    Very stupid column. Biden is weaker than Hillary.
    11 hours ago reply

  • Narasimhan M.G.
    Why is an opinion piece like this not carry the name of the authors? What is "AP staff"? Article full of partisan talking points and conjecture
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp