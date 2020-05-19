STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan reports over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths: Health Ministry

As the coronavirus cases in the national capital Islamabad crossed the 1,000-mark, other parts of Pakistan also continued to witness a surge in the infections.

Published: 19th May 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing protective mask wait their turn to receive free sacks of wheat flour and other food supplies provided by a charity group Act of Kindness Pakistan

People wearing protective mask wait their turn to receive free sacks of wheat flour and other food supplies provided by a charity group Act of Kindness Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,841 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 36 fatalities during the last 24 hours, taking the total infections in the country to nearly 44,000 with 939 deaths, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

As the coronavirus cases in the national capital Islamabad crossed the 1,000-mark, other parts of Pakistan also continued to witness a surge in the infections.

Till now, 17,241 cases have been detected in Sindh, 15,976 in Punjab, 6,230 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 2,820 in Balochistan, 1,034 in Islamabad, 550 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 115 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"So far 400,292 tests have been done including 12,957 in the last 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

As the numbers go up, Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to chair a Cabinet meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, especially in the wake of easing the restrictions.

Pakistan has started easing in phases the lockdown and partially resumed its domestic air services.

The health ministry said that a total of 12,489 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stood at 939 with 36 new lives lost in the last 24 hours.

To add to the woes of the government, leading clerics announced on Monday to resume five-time congregational prayers at mosques across the country.

They said prevailing uncertainty about the end of coronavirus could not stop people from activities of daily life and regular business.

The congregations were banned when the countrywide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, prayers were allowed under strict social distancing with the beginning of Ramzan in April.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan coronavirus Pakistan coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp