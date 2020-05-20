STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK war veteran and COVID-19 fundraiser who served in India to be knighted

As an honorary colonel, Moore's official title will be Captain Sir Thomas Moore under the UK Ministry of Defence protocol.

Published: 20th May 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

English World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore in his garden. (Photo| AFP)

English World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore in his garden. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: A 100-year-old Army veteran, who served in India during World War II and recently became a national hero in the UK after he helped raise over GBP 32 million for the National Health Service in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, will be knighted by Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday.

Captain Tom Moore said he was "absolutely overwhelmed" when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special nomination was accepted by the 94-year-old monarch with a formal announcement expected soon.

As an honorary colonel, Moore's official title will be Captain Sir Thomas Moore under the UK Ministry of Defence protocol.

"I am absolutely overwhelmed. Never for one moment could I have imagined to be awarded with such a great honour," said Moore, who has expressed his wish to revisit India.

"I'd like to thank Her Majesty the Queen, the Prime Minister and the Great British public. I will remain at your service. This started as something small and I've been overwhelmed by the gratitude and love from the British public and beyond," he said.

"We must take this opportunity to recognise our frontline heroes of the National Health Service who put their lives at risk everyday to keep us safe," he added.

The UK PM described Captain Moore as a "true national treasure" who "provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus".

"On behalf of everyone who has been moved by his incredible story, I want to say a huge thank you," said Johnson.

The knighthood comes just weeks after he was appointed an honorary colonel to mark his centenary on April 30 and fundraising efforts during the pandemic.

When the veteran set out to walk 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday, he was aiming to raise a humble GBP 1,000.

But his determination to complete the challenge while using a walking frame captured the public's imagination and within days he had raised tens of millions of pounds, with the figure continuing to grow even after he had completed the 100th lap.

Opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer congratulated Captain Tom and said he had "brought inspiration to millions and helped all of us to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our NHS".

"In his actions, Tom embodied the national solidarity which has grown throughout this crisis, and showed us that everyone can play their part in helping build a better future," he said.

An online petition calling for him to be knighted received more than a million signatures and he was showered with nearly 1,50,000 birthday cards.

Conscripted to the 8th Battalion of the Duke of Wellington's Regiment in 1940, Moore served in India and Burma and then instructed at the Armoured Fighting Vehicle School.

After the war, he became managing director of a concrete company. The war veteran refuses to slow down and is now fundraising for a new set of charities.

He has set up a foundation and a website called captaintom. org to raise money to combat issues such as loneliness and help fund more hospices. He also has his own Twitter account and a publishing contract to write two books.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Boris Johnson Coronavirus corona warriors
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp