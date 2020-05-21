STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China proposes law limiting Hong Kong opposition activity

Zhang Yesui's comments at a news conference came on the eve of the opening of the congress's annual session.

Published: 21st May 2020 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the National People's Congress, is broadcast on a screen at a media center during a press conference on the eve of the annual legislature opening session in Beijing.

Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the National People's Congress, is broadcast on a screen at a media center during a press conference on the eve of the annual legislature opening session in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China's ceremonial parliament will consider legislation that could limit opposition activity in Hong Kong, a spokesperson said Thursday, appearing to confirm speculation that China will sidestep the territory's own legislative body in enacting legislation to crack down on activity Beijing considers subversive.

Zhang Yesui said the National People's Congress will deliberate a bill on "establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security."

Such a move has long been under consideration but was hastened by months of anti-government protests last year in the former British colony that was handed over to Chinese rule in 1997.

Zhang's comments at a news conference came on the eve of the opening of the congress's annual session.

TAGS
China Hong Kong
