Global COVID-19 cases cross 5 million, recovered cases close to 1.9 million: Johns Hopkins

The US currently accounts for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,551,668 and 93,431, respectively.

Published: 21st May 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON:  The total number of global coronavirus cases has crossed 5 million, while the death toll has surged past 328,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

While the death toll increased to 328,095, the number of recovered cases inches closer to 1.9 million, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US currently accounts for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 1,551,668 and 93,431, respectively.

In terms of cases, Russia has the second highest number of infections at 308,705, followed by Brazil (291,579), the UK (249,619), Spain (232,555), Italy (227,364), France (181,700), Germany (178,473), Turkey (152,587) and Iran (126,949), the CSSE figures showed.

Meanwhile, the UK accounted for the second highest COVID-19 deaths worldwide at 35,786.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (32,330), France (28,135), Spain (27,888) and Brazil (18,859).

