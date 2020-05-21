STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's new Permanent Representative to UN presents credentials virtually

Tirumurti arrived in New York on May 19 to assume charge as India's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Published: 21st May 2020 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 10:02 PM

United Nations

United Nations (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATION: TS Tirumurti, India's new Permanent Representative to the UN, presented his credentials virtually as he assumed charge as the Ambassador amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Privileged to take over...as Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York. During these COVID-19 times, I was the second Ambassador/ Permanent Representative to the UN to present virtual credentials!" Tirumurti tweeted Wednesday.

Tirumurti arrived in New York on May 19 to assume charge as India's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tirumurti succeeds Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, who retired on April 30 and returned to Hyderabad.

Tirumurti previously served as Secretary, Economic Relations at the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters in New Delhi.

Before leaving for New York, Tirumurti called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

The UN General Assembly will hold elections next month for the five non-permanent seats of the UN Security Council for the 2021-22 term.

India's seat as a non-permanent member on the 15-nation Council for the two-year term is assured as it is the sole candidate vying for the lone seat from the Asia Pacific grouping.

New Delhi's candidature was unanimously endorsed by the 55-member Asia-Pacific grouping, including China and Pakistan, in June last year.

