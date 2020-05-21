STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Police called to UK McDonald's outlet to control crowd

Officers were called out to the Boongate branch after it opened to customers at 11 a.m., as dozens of cars snaked their way around the restaurant's car park and surrounding roads.

Published: 21st May 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

A McDonalds outlet. (File Photo)

By IANS

LONDON: Police were called to a drive-thru McDonalds in the UK on Thursday, the first day it reopened after easing of the COVID-19 because the queue at the outlet went out of hand, a media report said.

Six of the 30 new drive-thrus that have opened across the country are in Peterborough, with huge queues for one branch, in particular, forming as people raced to get their fix of Big Macs, Happy Meals and McNuggets, reports the Metro newspaper.

Officers were called out to the Boongate branch after it opened to customers at 11 a.m., as dozens of cars snaked their way around the restaurant's car park and surrounding roads.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: "Officers attended the McDonald's in Padholme Road East this afternoon to assist with the flow of traffic in the area.

"The road was not closed and officers assisted while McDonald's staff reassessed their drive-thru policy to deal with demand."

McDonald's has only reopened sites in south-east England and in Dublin as a trial, causing outrage among customers in major cities including Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester who feel they were being left out, the newspaper report said.

McDonald's now has 38 restaurants open across the country in total, with 10 offering both delivery and drive-through.

Twenty-three others are drive-through only, while five are only available through online orders.

The fast-food giant has brought in social distancing measures to keep workers safe, with staff receiving temperature checks before each shift.

The number of workers on each site will be reduced to ensure safety, the company has said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
McDonald
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp