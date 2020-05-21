STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Shooter 'neutralized,' one hurt at Texas naval station

A security team neutralized an active shooter early Thursday at a Texas naval air station, the US Navy said.

Published: 21st May 2020 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

The entrances to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi are closed following an shooter threat.

The entrances to the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi are closed following an shooter threat. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CORPUS CHRISTI: An armed person wounded a sailor at a Texas naval air station Thursday before being killed by security forces, officials said.

The US Navy said the security team neutralized an active shooter at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m.Thursday.

The shooter was shot and killed by security personnel, according to a U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details about an ongoing investigation.

One sailor assigned to the security team was injured but was in good condition, the Navy said.

The injured Navy sailor was shot but was wearing body armor, said another U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide information not yet made public.

The FBI in Houston said it will lead the investigation.

Neither investigators nor the Navy provided details on the shooter or a possible motive.

The facility was on lockdown for about five hours Thursday morning, but that was lifted shortly before noon.

One gate remained closed.

The station had a similar lockdown last December.

In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to the destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Texas naval station Texas shooting
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp