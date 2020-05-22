STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
278 Maharashtra Police personnel test COVID-19 positive in last 48 hours

Residential of Parel area clapping for Mumbai Police while they march during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai

Mumbai Police has decided to ask its personnel above the age of 55 years to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As many as 278 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai in the last 48 hours, said Maharashtra Police on Friday.

With this, the total number of positive cases among the Maharashtra Police personnel climbed to 1,666, which include 473 recovered and 16 deaths. At present, there are 1,177 active cases.

Maharashtra Police, in its COVID-19 related action report, informed that as many as 86 police personnel were injured while on duty during COVID-19 related activities, and 823 accused have been arrested in cases of assault on police personnel during the lockdown period.

As many as 41 healthcare officials have been attacked so far in the state.

So far, a total of 22,543 people have been arrested for violating lockdown guidelines, 69,046 vehicles seized and Rs 5,19,63,497 fine recovered from offenders.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to COVID-19. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has reported 41,642 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, which include 11,726 cured or discharged and 1,454 deaths.

