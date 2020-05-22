STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Korea reports 20 new coronavirus cases, total tally at 11,142

South Korea was reporting around 500 new cases a day in early March but has since managed to stabilize infections with aggressive tracing and testing.

Published: 22nd May 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, South Korea

Health officials wearing protective gear prepare to spray disinfectant in a classroom in South Korea. (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korea has reported 20 new coronavirus cases, including nine in the Seoul metropolitan area, as authorities scramble to stem transmissions while proceeding with a phased reopening of schools.

The figures announced Friday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,142 cases and 264 deaths.

Nine other new cases were linked to international arrivals.

South Korea was reporting around 500 new cases a day in early March but has since managed to stabilize infections with aggressive tracing and testing.

Officials have eased social distancing measures and began reopening schools, starting with high school seniors on Wednesday.

But students at dozens of schools in Incheon, near Seoul, were sent back home after some tested positive after visiting a karaoke room or taking private classes from a virus carrier.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo pleaded with people Friday to avoid visiting karaoke rooms or computer gaming centers near schools to lower infection risks for students.

