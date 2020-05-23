STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
France allowing religious services to resume after legal challenge

The French government had banned religious services until June 2 even though stores and other businesses started reopening last week.

Published: 23rd May 2020 04:28 PM

France coronavirus

A homeless sits next to a closed shop nearby the Rivoli street in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: France is allowing religious services to resume starting Saturday after a legal challenge to the government's ban on such gatherings.

Religious leaders welcomed the decision but said it will take time to put the necessary safety measures in place.

To prevent further spread of the virus, visitors to French places of worship must wear masks, wash their hands upon entering, and keep a distance of at least one meter (three feet) from other people.

The French government had banned religious services until June 2 even though stores and other businesses started reopening last week.

The Council of State, the country's highest administrative body, struck down the ban, and the government published a decree Saturday allowing services to resume.

The French Bishops Conference said it would work with church leaders to prepare for reopening, notably for Pentecost Sunday services May 31.

The rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris said that it will not be ready to reopen for services Sunday marking Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

