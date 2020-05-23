STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin woman police officer settles Scotland Yard racism case

The former officer took the legal step at the end of an internal Met Police investigation, which exonerated her of gross misconduct in June last year.

Published: 23rd May 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Parm Sandhu

Parm Sandhu (Photo | @SuptParm/twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: One of Britain's senior-most Indian-origin woman police officers, who took legal action against Scotland Yard over allegations of racial and gender discrimination, has struck a confidential settlement with the UK's largest police force.

Parm Sandhu, a Chief Superintendent with the Metropolitan Police, had claimed that she was denied promotions and opportunities at work due to her race and gender.

The 55-year-old said she had agreed to a confidential settlement after she left the Metropolitan Police last year having been cleared of gross misconduct.

I have settled my claims with the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service). The terms of the settlement are confidential. I have no further comment to make, she told the Daily Mirror.

She is likely to have received a six-figure sum in pounds and signed a non-disclosure agreement, which means the details of the case cannot be aired in public.

Worked with some fabulous people. Had some good times and painful experiences but I know I made a difference, Sandhu said soon after she quit the Met Police in October last year.

The former officer took the legal step at the end of an internal Met Police investigation, which exonerated her of gross misconduct in June last year.

The inquiry, launched in June 2018, focussed on whether Sandhu encouraged her colleagues to support her nomination for a Queen's Police Medal (QPM), which is awarded twice a year by Queen Elizabeth II as part of her honours' lists.

The medals are given to serving police officers in the UK in recognition of distinguished service or outstanding courage in the line of duty.

The internal Met Police investigation concluded that Sandhu had "no case to answer" and would face no further action, with restrictions on her duties at work being lifted.

Sandhu, who joined the police service in 1989, rose through the ranks to become Borough Commander in Richmond-upon-Thames.

She was one of the most senior ethnic minority woman officers in the Met Police and in 2006 received an Asian Women of Achievement Award for her achievements in the police force.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Scotland Yard woman police
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp