STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan air crash: Authorities to identify severely charred bodies through DNA testing

The Airbus A320 aircraft of the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines had 91 passengers and a crew of eight when it plunged into the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir on Friday.

Published: 23rd May 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, Pakistan.

Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistani authorities were conducting DNA tests to identify the severely charred bodies of the airplane that crashed into a residential area near the Jinnah International Aiport here, killing 97 people, media reports said on Saturday.

The Airbus A320 aircraft of the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines had 91 passengers and a crew of eight when it plunged into the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir on Friday, minutes before its landing in Karachi.

Eleven people on the ground were injured.

"Only five persons, including a girl, have been identified so far," a police officer outside the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

He added that it was near-impossible for families to identify the deceased, due to the severe burns they had sustained.

ALSO READ: Pakistan plane crash: At least 66 dead as plane crashes in residential area in Karachi

A point of collection for the DNA tests has been set up at the Karachi University's Forensic DNA Laboratory, the Geo News reported.

Family members of the passengers are requested to visit "for samples that would be required for crossmatch" when identifying the deceased.

Contact numbers for information have also been shared, the report said.

Chaos prevailed and thick black smoke billowed from the incident site as ambulances rushed in and people gathered to save the victims, leaving many in the residential area perplexed by the sudden crash.

A dazed young boy standing outside a morgue with his mother was hoping against hope to find his sister alive.

For him, it could have been a reunion with her as she was traveling home for the first time after her marriage a few months back.

"I am looking for my sister," he told The Express Tribune, the few words he could manage to speak trying to anticipate the worst that could be in store for him.

For Muhammad Bilal, a resident of Jinnah Garden, the incident has come as an utter shock as his brother-in-law was travelling in the plane that crashed near his house.

"My brother-in-law was on the flight, and unfortunately, the plane crashed near our house," he said.

Narrating the incident, Bilal said he had been sleeping when the plane crashed around 50 meters away from his home near Bilal Mosque.

"When I reached the spot, there was complete chaos," he said, adding that over half a dozen houses near his own residence were destroyed.

Two people miraculously survived the crash.

One of them is President of the Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood, who called up his mother to inform her of his well-being.

Another survivor told Geo News that he is a mechanical engineer and after working on a project in Gujranwala, was on his way home for Eid.

His limbs sustained burn wounds from the crash.

Pakistan International Airlines Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik confirmed that the pilot, in his last words, had said that there was a technical fault with the aircraft.

"The pilot was told that both runways were ready for him to land. However, the pilot decided to do a go-around. Why did he do that, due to what technical reason, that we will find out," he said was quoted as saying in the Geo News.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan plan crash Karachi Plane CRash PIA crash
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp