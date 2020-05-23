STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Positive cases after church service in Germany's Frankfurt

Religious services have been allowed in the region since May 1, with conditions that include a 1.5 meter (5-foot) distance between worshippers.

A priest distributes Holy Communion during a service at the Freiburg Cathedral in Freiburg, Germany Sunday, May 10, 2020.

By PTI

BERLIN: A parish leader says that several members of a congregation have tested positive for the coronavirus after a church service in Frankfurt.

News agency dpa reported Saturday that Wladimir Pritzkau, the deputy head of the Evangelical Christian Baptist congregation involved, as saying the service took place on May 10.

He did not say how many people were affected but said that most are at home and six are in hospital.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Religious services have been allowed in the region since May 1, with conditions that include a 1.5 meter (5-foot) distance between worshippers and the provision of disinfectant.

Pritzkau said rules were adhered to. The church has canceled all gatherings and is now conducting services online.

The head of the city's health office wouldn't confirm or deny the case, citing medical confidentiality.

